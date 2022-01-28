Edgeless Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $6,319.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

