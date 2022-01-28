Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EW. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

Shares of EW stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after buying an additional 287,461 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

