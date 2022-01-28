Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

