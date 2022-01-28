Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

NYSE:EW opened at $101.96 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after buying an additional 91,376 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.