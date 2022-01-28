Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

