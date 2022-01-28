eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading Down 0.3%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.61 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.95 ($0.20). 326,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 634,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77.

In other news, insider Harvey I. Sinclair purchased 77,000 shares of eEnergy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,010 ($13,505.13).

eEnergy Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) to education and commercial customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It offers LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients; and strategy, carbon marketplace, virtual energy management, measurement and monitoring, onsite generation and power purchase agreement, and EV charging solutions.

