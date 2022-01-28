Efinity Token (EFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.44 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $81.56 million and $9.44 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

