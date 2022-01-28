eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

EGAN opened at $9.85 on Friday. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $309.17 million, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eGain by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in eGain by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

