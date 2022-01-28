EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.79

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 21026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
The firm has a market capitalization of $761.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
