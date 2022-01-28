EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.79

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 21026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EHang by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 37.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

