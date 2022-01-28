Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $50.24 on Friday. Eisai has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. Analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

