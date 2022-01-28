Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Elastic by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 182.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43. Elastic has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

