Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECIFY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

