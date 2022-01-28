Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,782.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $501,329.05 and approximately $21,782.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00105649 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

