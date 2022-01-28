Electrum Dark Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $7,463.81 and $60.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00107772 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

