Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.84

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 16406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

