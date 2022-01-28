Elitium Price Hits $2.74 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00007272 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $76.50 million and $904,065.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00107130 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

