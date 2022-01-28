Emercoin Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $11,751.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,727,027 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

