Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,515 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,323,000. SP Asset Management grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

