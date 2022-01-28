Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0011

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Eminer has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $36,004.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00105472 BTC.

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

