Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 18,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 14,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

