Empirical Finance LLC Buys 6,362 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of BC stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.