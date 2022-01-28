Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 39.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

