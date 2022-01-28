Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $398,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

