Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,662 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

