Empirical Finance LLC Has $17.51 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,334.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3,389.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

