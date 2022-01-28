Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,494 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.21 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

