Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

