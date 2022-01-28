Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

NYSE:HUM opened at $383.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.61. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

