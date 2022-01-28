Empirical Finance LLC Sells 8,186 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,494 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

