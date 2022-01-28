Empirical Finance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $383.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

