Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Trading Up 0.7%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 7,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 23,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

