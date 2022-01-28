EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,011.00 and last traded at $1,011.00. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $946.00.

EMSHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank raised shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $987.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,043.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,021.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,032.58.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

