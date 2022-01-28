Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 401.1% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.7 days.

ELEZF stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

