Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 401.1% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.7 days.
ELEZF stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.
Endesa Company Profile
