Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $818,624.61 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $818,624.61 and $30,793.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.50 or 0.00252148 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007376 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002474 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.