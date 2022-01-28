Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Down 4.9%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 17,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,081,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 28.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 773,166 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 107.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 36.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 561,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth $4,345,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.