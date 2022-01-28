Enerflex (EFX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Enerflex (TSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2022 – Enerflex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

1/17/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.75. 378,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$605.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

