Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $43.79 million and $161,340.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00172902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00027892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00073697 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00384126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,513,495 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

