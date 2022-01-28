Energo Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $143,138.86 and $16,069.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00106202 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

