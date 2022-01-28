Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372,454 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery accounts for about 5.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Energy Recovery worth $52,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 427,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ERII stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.40. 1,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,211. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

