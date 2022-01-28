Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,726 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Energy Transfer worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

ET stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.