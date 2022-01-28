Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 168,540 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 1,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 130,106 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NYSE ERF opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.49%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

