Enigma Price Tops $0.0414 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Enigma has a market cap of $575,528.82 and approximately $186,610.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00252033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

