Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.05% of Entergy worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

