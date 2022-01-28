Entergy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Entergy has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Entergy stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 21,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

