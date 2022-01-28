Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$21.97 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.