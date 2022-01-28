Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.