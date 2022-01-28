EOG Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

Shares of EOG opened at $109.75 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

