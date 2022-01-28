eosDAC Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $768,991.18 and approximately $27,533.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

