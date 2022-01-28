EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Reaches $0.15

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $19.16 million and $5.16 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.27 or 0.06624614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.40 or 0.99541278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051983 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

