Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 12,121 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $141,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $898,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 711,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.97. 166,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,207,209. The firm has a market cap of $447.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

